Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

