Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

Earnings History for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.