Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.04 on Thursday, hitting $469.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.