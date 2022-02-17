Adtalem Global Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,667 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,662% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,186. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

