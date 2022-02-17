Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 290,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 347,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

ADZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price target on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$131.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

