Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 388.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Aemetis worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

