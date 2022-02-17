Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 29,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 119,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANYYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14.

