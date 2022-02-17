Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.17

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.17 and traded as high as $177.04. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

