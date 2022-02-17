AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,667,151,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,190,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in AerCap by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $66.54 on Thursday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

