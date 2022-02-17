AES (AES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AES opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AES by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

