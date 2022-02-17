Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,564. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 96,831 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

