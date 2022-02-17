Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Down 5.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 139,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 61,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,199.92.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

