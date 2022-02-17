Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post $1.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 million to $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

