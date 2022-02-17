Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGIO stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,651 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

