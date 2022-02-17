Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,574 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 948% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $94,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,997. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

