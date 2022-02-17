AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Purchases A$142,400.00 in Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Graham Cockroft purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,400.00 ($101,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.