AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Purchases A$142,400.00 in Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider Graham Cockroft purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,400.00 ($101,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

