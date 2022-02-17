AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 5,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.
About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)
