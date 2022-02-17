AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 5,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.