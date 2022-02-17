Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 465,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,227,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

