Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.41.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.