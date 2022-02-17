AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Trading Down 0.7%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.43. Approximately 207,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 421,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

AAGIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

