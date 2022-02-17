AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.85

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 435661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.
About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
