Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.78 and traded as high as C$5.08. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 159,281 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of C$462.44 million and a PE ratio of -36.23.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

