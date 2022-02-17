Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $239.75

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.75 and last traded at $240.97, with a volume of 25664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

