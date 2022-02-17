Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
ATSG stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.
In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
