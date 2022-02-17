Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

ATSG stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

