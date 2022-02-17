Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($158.22).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR traded down €0.52 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €117.88 ($133.95). 1,488,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.62 and a 200 day moving average of €112.87. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.