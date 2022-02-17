Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €179.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €179.00 ($203.41) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.23 ($158.22).

Airbus stock opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €112.62 and a 200 day moving average of €112.87.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

