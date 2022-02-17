Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

