Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Down 7.4%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.