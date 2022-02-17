Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.90 ($26.02).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €16.98 ($19.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

