Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

