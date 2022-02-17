Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

