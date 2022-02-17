Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

