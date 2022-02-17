Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

