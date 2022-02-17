Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 122.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 240,856 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 95.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 798,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -122.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

