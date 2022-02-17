Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.40 and traded as high as C$18.73. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 89,984 shares traded.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

