Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,110,188.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,313 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

