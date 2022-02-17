Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,313. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

