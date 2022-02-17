Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $246.00

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $246.00, but opened at $226.77. Albemarle shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 28,275 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.69.
In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
