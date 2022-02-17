Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $246.00

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $246.00, but opened at $226.77. Albemarle shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 28,275 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.