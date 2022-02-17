Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

