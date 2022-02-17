Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.18 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,836,555. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.