Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.41 Million Position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
