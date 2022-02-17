Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 49,355 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OSCR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 1,311,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,778. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $16,541,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

