Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

