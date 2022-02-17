Alexander Molyneux Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Stock

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tempus Resources Company Profile

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing gold, copper, and other mineral properties in Australia. The company holds interest in the Montejinni project located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia. It also holds interest in the Zamora project; the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold project; and the Mineral Creek Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada.

