Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

