Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Down 1.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.51. Approximately 34,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.18.

