Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239.88 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $239.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00218209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,056,468,785 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,306,023 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

