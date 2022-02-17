Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BABA opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $340.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

