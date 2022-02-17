Alicia Allen Sells 599 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 1,454,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.