Alkermes plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

