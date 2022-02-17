Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

