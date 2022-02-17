ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $59.66 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

